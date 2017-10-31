David Johnson unlikely to play again this season

Getty Images

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday that he “doubts” David Johnson returns this season, via Kent Somers of the Arizona Republic.

Johnson needed surgery on his wrist after injuring it in the season opener. With the original timeline for his recovery at two to three months, the Cardinals placed him on injured reserve.

They had hoped to stay in the playoff race until his return late in the season, but with a 2-4 record and without starting quarterback Carson Palmer, it appears Arizona will shelve Johnson.

Arians said Palmer will need eight to 10 weeks to come back from his broken arm, and he also said he doesn’t expect running back TJ Logan to return this season from a wrist injury.

Desperate for running back help, the Cardinals traded for Adrian Peterson on Oct. 10. He has 37 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns in two games since arriving in Arizona.