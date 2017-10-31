Dolphins place Nate Allen, Anthony Steen on injured reserve

Posted by Josh Alper on October 31, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT
The Dolphins made a change to their roster on Tuesday morning when they traded running back Jay Ajayi to the Eagles for a fourth-round pick and they made other moves to change the look of their roster in the afternoon.

None of the other moves involved a trade, however. The team announced that they have placed safety Nate Allen and guard Anthony Steen on injured reserve.

Allen hurt his calf in last Thursday’s loss to the Ravens. He’d started all seven games for Miami this year and Michael Thomas replaced him against Baltimore. The Dolphins will get safety T.J. McDonald back from an eight-game suspension next week.

Steen started the first six games of the year at left guard, but he missed last week with a foot injury. Jesse Davis started in his place and Miami hopes Ted Larsen will be back soon from injured reserve.

The Dolphins also announced that they have activated wide receiver Rashawn Scott from the physically unable to prepare list. He played three games, including the Wild Card loss to the Steelers, last season.

4 responses to “Dolphins place Nate Allen, Anthony Steen on injured reserve

  1. Someone is getting benched, if Parker could stay healthy Landry would be gone. Too many me first players on the offense. And Tunsil needs to go back to OG and trade Landry for a stud LT. Grant could replace Landry if given the chance. And Landry is going to want big bucks and he isn’t worth it right now. Gase needs to make a statement and bench some of these guys that are not playing well.

  2. finzfan49 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 4:17 pm
    Tunsil will be a stud LT. Give him some time. Sometimes you have to ignore your lying eyes and see what really happens on the football field. Tunsil stonewalled Suggs last Thurdsay in almost every pass play 1 on 1 but hardly anyone noticed.

  3. Look at the tape again no lying eyes here. Tunsil has sucked big time all year and Thurs. nite was his worst effort. Defenders were blowing by him like he wasn’t even there. I just looked at some tape of that Ravens game and he looked awful.

  4. Tunsil is not the problem. His Pass Protection has been pretty good. Run blocking needs improvement. The issue is protection pick-ups. Davis looked confused and the Ravens brought 6 and 7. This made Tunsil look bad trying to take his man and then another flies by him. I hope Larsen can play well in the next few weeks. Davis is good, but like Tunsil they are essentially Rookies even though both have been in the league for 2 years. New positions for both. Pouncey and the Guards are horrible. Pouncey in Run Blocking is the worst in his career. They should have traded him but who would take this part-time, ineffective players huge contract?

