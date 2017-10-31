Dolphins place Nate Allen, Anthony Steen on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Dolphins made a change to their roster on Tuesday morning when they traded running back Jay Ajayi to the Eagles for a fourth-round pick and they made other moves to change the look of their roster in the afternoon.

None of the other moves involved a trade, however. The team announced that they have placed safety Nate Allen and guard Anthony Steen on injured reserve.

Allen hurt his calf in last Thursday’s loss to the Ravens. He’d started all seven games for Miami this year and Michael Thomas replaced him against Baltimore. The Dolphins will get safety T.J. McDonald back from an eight-game suspension next week.

Steen started the first six games of the year at left guard, but he missed last week with a foot injury. Jesse Davis started in his place and Miami hopes Ted Larsen will be back soon from injured reserve.

The Dolphins also announced that they have activated wide receiver Rashawn Scott from the physically unable to prepare list. He played three games, including the Wild Card loss to the Steelers, last season.