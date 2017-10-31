Dolphins trade Jay Ajayi to Eagles

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 31, 2017, 9:25 AM EDT
Dolphins coach Adam Gase blasted his offense last week, and now a key member of that offense has been sent packing.

The Dolphins traded running back Jay Ajayi to the Eagles for a fourth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

Ajayi has handled almost the entire running back workload in Miami this season, having gained 465 of the Dolphins’ 535 rushing yards this season. So now the Dolphins will turn to the little-used Damien Williams and Kenyan Drake to pick up Ajayi’s share of the workload.

In Philadelphia, Ajayi joins a crowded backfield that also includes LeGarrette Blount, Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement and Kenjon Barner.

The Eagles have the best record in the NFL, and they may think Ajayi can be the last piece that puts them over the top.

58 responses to “Dolphins trade Jay Ajayi to Eagles

  7. WHOA. I didn’t see that coming. Why would the Dolphins trade away one of their best players for a 4th? What does this mean for the Eagles RBs (do they IR Smallwood, who has had knee problems all year?)

  9. Wow, the Eagles just got a whole lot better. Looking forward to seeing the Pats beat them in the SB again.

  14. packers291 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 9:27 am
    This move will demonstrate how replaceable most RBs are..

    Some are, I think this represents the trend towards running the ball more. After seeing backs like Hunt, Fournette, Cook ect..what team wouldn’t want a new franchise back. The Eagles. Seahwaks, Giants, and several more would die to have a franchise back..

  15. perhaps Blount is nicked and a big back is needed. otherwise, O-line and LB was what I was hoping for

  16. The Purge has begun in South Beach.

    Good for Jay, good luck to you. He went to the best team in football with the best QB in the NFC and will have a real chance to win a SB.

    Who’s next?

  21. Iam an iggles hater and this I feel is a great pickup, this guy can hang some yards on your defense I guess my GM Jerry Reese was done managing the team back in July

  22. I think this helps the Eagles but am still a bit confused how this came about. It does underscore how bad they missed on the Pumphrey pick last year.

    I agree with the poster who said that Linebacker looked like the Eagles most pressing need. Maybe Blount get’s traded now?

  23. I wonder if Ajayi’s knee is breaking down and the Fins know it? That was the word pre draft and that is why he dropped. As a finfan it was obvious with the Qb situation and horrific O line we are lucky to be above 500,but it still makes me shake my head.

  30. Fire sale. Great for my fantasy team as Gase said, they are a joke on offense. This is like Christmas day for Ajayi. Gets to leave a crap team going down the drain and join the league’s best.

  31. not play LT, can he HELP the LT!??

    I was excited to see what Clement could do with more playing time.
    Ah well, Ajayi is a good young RB on rookie contract. He can’t hurt… and for a 4th, I think 1 of 2 4ths the eagles have in ’18 draft, seems like a no brainer!

    Howie and Joe working more magic is all this is, I guess

  32. feckyerlife says:
    October 31, 2017 at 9:33 am
    Ajayi is similar to Blunt, im confused by this trade.

    No, Ajayi is much faster, more of a slasher, better pass catcher as well. Blount will still have his role.

  33. He is a huge upgrade over Blount. Can pick up blitzes, and more importantly, slow down the pass rush with a legit running threat. Short of getting a stud LT (none available that don’t require mortgaging the team), smart move.

  34. Does anyone know if Ajayi can pass protect? That’s where the Eagles current crop of running backs are lacking. That’s why Gore seemed like a perfect fit. If he’s good in pass protection, it’s a good move. If not, it’s kind of a head scratcher.

  36. terripet says:
    October 31, 2017 at 9:29 am
    I want gore to get traded to the chiefs
    —————————
    Chiefs need Hilton more than Gore. And they desperately need some run-stoppers.

  38. Would have preferred one of their WR’s ( Jarvis was being shopped)…Don’t hate the trade but it seemed a good deal for only a fourth. Needed a LB or Tackle way more though.

  40. Wow I remember last year when everyone was going crazy over him for having 3 good games, and a year later he’s traded for a 4th-round pick? What happened? Maybe the media shouldn’t have overreacted so much?

  41. ipeefreelyagain says:
    October 31, 2017 at 9:36 am
    Filthadelphia won’t have any draft picks next year at this pace. Depending on which 4th was dealt, they could have just 1 pick through the first ~110 selections.

    Wont matter if they get to the SB and win it.

  42. I agree with Big Mike. He was anointed by the press last year. We couldn’t turn on the sports news without hearing how ‘MINT’ he was.

  43. Not immediately-impressed with this, as an Eagles fan.

    I consider Pederson’s utilization of existing RBs a greater issue than the talent level of the existing RBs.

    For example: Blount is NOT an edge rusher. STOP TRYING TO RUN SWEEPS WITH BLOUNT. Keep Blount between the tackles, period. Clement is a superior one-cut RB vs. Smallwood (who seems incapable of breaking a >5 yard run) but Smallwood has best pass protection of the three, BY FAR.

    And as others have commented… we have a glaring issue at MIKE and LT. Bradham and Kendricks did OK vs. SF but so far they lost Bradham’s essence with the loss of Hicks. Kendricks made a lot of plays but wasn’t very clean in doing so… he was often a step away from a whiff.

    I’m more-concerned with the O-Line. After demoting Seamalu, Wiz and Chance didn’t totally step up and impress. Moreover, Seamalu looked like GARBAGE as the 6th lineman vs. SF.

    Maybe it was the rain. More likely it was that SF’s D-Line is very strong. But even more likely, Philly will face an even better D-Line en route to the playoffs.

  46. Big_Mike392 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 9:42 am
    Wow I remember last year when everyone was going crazy over him for having 3 good games, and a year later he’s traded for a 4th-round pick? What happened? Maybe the media shouldn’t have overreacted so much?

    —————————-

    I guess we will now see whether it was the team or the player. My money is on the Dolphins being a dumpster fire on offense. Unfortunately it looks like the offensive scheme instilled by Gase is very basic which is the core of the problem. Until Gase sees that he is the problem there will be no improvement.

  48. Ajayi is far from the problem. All the money and draft picks spent on the Dolphins’ O line, and there is always 3-4 defenders in the backfield when they run the ball.

  49. Smallwood and Clement aren’t going to carry the rock in November/December. Blount is gone after this season. Solid move

  50. terripet says:
    October 31, 2017 at 9:29 am
    I want gore to get traded to the chiefs

    ————–

    Maybe the Colts will trade the bust that is Andrew Luck to the Chiefs for a basket of old practice jerseys and a blocking dummy

  54. Coach Gase was complaining some guys don’t know the playbook. Probably not a hard worker. I still don’t like the move but Gase will clean house with guys that don’t get it.

  55. Well, this is fairly shocking. He was their offense last year. Maybe this is a sign that that knee he came into the league with is a ticking time bomb in their eyes. Never mind, Mike Tannenbaum is in charge of personnel, so scrap the reason part of this.

  56. I have noticed that many NFL organizations have lots of experience and so called “experts” within their organizations. But this move by the Dolphins is just stupid-a fourth round pick. Didn’t you ride his legs into the playoffs last year? Well just like the Rams, Todd Gurley, it’s not always the backs fault when they can’t get it done. Particularly when they HAVE gotten it done. I just got more concerned now about the Eagles as I am a Cowboys fan.

  57. nhpats says:
    October 31, 2017 at 9:53 am
    terripet says:
    October 31, 2017 at 9:29 am
    I want gore to get traded to the chiefs

    ————–

    Maybe the Colts will trade the bust that is Andrew Luck to the Chiefs for a basket of old practice jerseys and a blocking dummy
    ——————–
    Yeah. Luck can back up Mahomes next season! LOL

