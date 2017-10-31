Dolphins trade Jay Ajayi to Eagles

Getty Images

Dolphins coach Adam Gase blasted his offense last week, and now a key member of that offense has been sent packing.

The Dolphins traded running back Jay Ajayi to the Eagles for a fourth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

Ajayi has handled almost the entire running back workload in Miami this season, having gained 465 of the Dolphins’ 535 rushing yards this season. So now the Dolphins will turn to the little-used Damien Williams and Kenyan Drake to pick up Ajayi’s share of the workload.

In Philadelphia, Ajayi joins a crowded backfield that also includes LeGarrette Blount, Wendell Smallwood, Corey Clement and Kenjon Barner.

The Eagles have the best record in the NFL, and they may think Ajayi can be the last piece that puts them over the top.