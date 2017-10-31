Dolphins will go with the guys they have at running back

Getty Images

With Jay Ajayi out as the running back in Miami, who’s in? Basically, the guys who are already there.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Dolphins currently plan to go with the guys they currently have: Damien Williams, Kenyan Drake, and Senorise Perry. They also could elevate De’Veon Smith from the practice squad.

So why move on from Ajayi? Surely, plenty was happening behind the scenes. In 2016, the season began with a decision to leave Ajayi behind for a trip to Seattle, given his apparent reaction to the decision to start Arian Foster. And with the offense already as bad as it can’t be, it’s not going to get much worse without him.

Ajayi has a pair of 100-yard performances in seven 2017 games. But he has only 465 for the season, and a 3.4-yard average per carry. The trade comes a little more than a year after Ajayi authored back-to-back 200-yard games, making him the best running back the Dolphins had since Ricky Williams in his pre-suspension prime.

For the year, Williams has 32 yards rushing on 12 carries, and Drake has 25 yards on 10. One or both of them is about to get a lot more work, soon.