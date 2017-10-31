Eagles say LeGarrette Blount remains starting running back

Getty Images

The Eagles made a trade for Jay Ajayi on Tuesday, but executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman stressed that it wasn’t because of unhappiness about the backs they already have.

Roseman said the deal for Ajayi was an opportunity to obtain a back who has succeeded in the NFL and is under contract through the end of the 2018 season to add to what is already on hand. That group includes LeGarrette Blount, who has been the lead back through the first half of the season and who Roseman said would remain the starter.

“[Blount is] awesome. He wants to win. He’s all about winning. Nothing changed today,” Roseman said, via WIP.

Roseman did say that one thing has changed for the Eagles. They sent a fourth-round pick to Miami, which is the third of their 2018 picks that they’ve traded away, and Roseman said that while the team wants to have picks, the “perspective is different” because of their 7-1 start to the season.

That perspective change should also lead them to shift Blount and Ajayi’s roles as the rest of the season plays out and the Eagles fine out exactly what they got on Tuesday.