Eagles say LeGarrette Blount remains starting running back

Posted by Josh Alper on October 31, 2017, 2:18 PM EDT
The Eagles made a trade for Jay Ajayi on Tuesday, but executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman stressed that it wasn’t because of unhappiness about the backs they already have.

Roseman said the deal for Ajayi was an opportunity to obtain a back who has succeeded in the NFL and is under contract through the end of the 2018 season to add to what is already on hand. That group includes LeGarrette Blount, who has been the lead back through the first half of the season and who Roseman said would remain the starter.

“[Blount is] awesome. He wants to win. He’s all about winning. Nothing changed today,” Roseman said, via WIP.

Roseman did say that one thing has changed for the Eagles. They sent a fourth-round pick to Miami, which is the third of their 2018 picks that they’ve traded away, and Roseman said that while the team wants to have picks, the “perspective is different” because of their 7-1 start to the season.

That perspective change should also lead them to shift Blount and Ajayi’s roles as the rest of the season plays out and the Eagles fine out exactly what they got on Tuesday.

5 responses to “Eagles say LeGarrette Blount remains starting running back

  1. The Eagles have played the 3rd easiest schedule so far in the NFL. Let’s hope this start isn’t just a result of that, otherwise trading away all their picks is going to be a huge mistake.

  2. I’m not against this deal. Ajayi can’t play comes cheap next year, just like Darby. I get the feeling this was less about getting a running back and more keeping a top running back from going to Dallas. Well worth a 4th rounder imo

  3. Eagles have a well balanced team that looks excellent in all 3 phases.

    The Redskins are garbage. Dallas sucks. Giants are tanking.

  4. According to Rotoworld….
    LB 100 carries 467 yards (4.7ypc) 2TD
    JA 138 carries 465 yards (3.4ypc) 0TD

  5. Not sour grapes, but just remember Ajayi will be a locker room cancer if he does not get the carries. This was a good move for the Eagles, but he is NOT an every down Back because he isn’t the best pass catcher and can’t Block. He gives the play away as soon as he enter the huddle. FACT!

