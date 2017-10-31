Eric Ebron remains with Lions as trade deadline passes

Getty Images

Eric Ebron sounded like a player expecting to be traded after Sunday’s loss to the Steelers, but perhaps to his surprise, the tight end remained with the Lions on Tuesday.

Ebron tweeted the team’s slogan “#OnePride” after the trade deadline passed.

“Look, I’m going to be happy no matter the decision,” Ebron told Kyle Meinke of mlive.com Sunday. “If I’m here, I’ll be happy. If I go anywhere else, I’m going to be happy. That’s just how I roll, man. [Shoot], I’ve been to about 10 schools in one year in New Jersey. I’ll be all right.”

Ebron has only 15 catches for 160 yards and a touchdown in seven games. He has three drops.

Six of the seven players selected immediately after Ebron have made at least one Pro Bowl.