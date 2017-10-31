Falcons activate LaRoy Reynolds from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Falcons are allowed to bring two players back from injured reserve this season and they used the first of those moves on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have activated linebacker LaRoy Reynolds and returned him to the 53-man roster. Linebacker Jordan Tripp, who has missed time with a concussion, was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Reynolds was placed on injured reserve to start the year because of a chest injury. He was a key special teams player for Atlanta last season and also made three starts on defense. He finished the year with 30 tackles, which marked a career-high for a player who spent the first three years of his career with the Jaguars and Bears.

The Falcons are without Duke Riley due to a knee injury and they also brought Sean Weatherspoon back last week, although Weatherspoon did not play against the Jets last Sunday.