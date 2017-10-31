Falcons stadium roof is springing a leak

Getty Images

The Falcons had roof issues with Mercedes-Benz Stadium before they moved it.

Now it’s leaking.

According to Tim Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the roof sprung a substantial leak during heavy rains Saturday, leaving at least one patron at a high school marching band competition to break out an umbrella.

“The severe weather conditions and on-going construction led to a few leaks around various parts of the stadium, which is common,” a Mercedes-Benz Stadium spokesperson said in a statement. “All areas were addressed and had no impact on events in the building.”

The retractable roof, probably the signature architectural aspect of the building, caused a number of construction delays before the stadium finally opened in August. They’ve continued to work on it since then.

They’ve only opened it twice, for one Falcons game and one MLS match, and the team has announced they’re going to leave it closed the rest of the year while they continue to work on it.