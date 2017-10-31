Falcons stadium roof is springing a leak

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 31, 2017, 8:48 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Falcons had roof issues with Mercedes-Benz Stadium before they moved it.

Now it’s leaking.

According to Tim Tucker of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the roof sprung a substantial leak during heavy rains Saturday, leaving at least one patron at a high school marching band competition to break out an umbrella.

“The severe weather conditions and on-going construction led to a few leaks around various parts of the stadium, which is common,” a Mercedes-Benz Stadium spokesperson said in a statement. “All areas were addressed and had no impact on events in the building.”

The retractable roof, probably the signature architectural aspect of the building, caused a number of construction delays before the stadium finally opened in August. They’ve continued to work on it since then.

They’ve only opened it twice, for one Falcons game and one MLS match, and the team has announced they’re going to leave it closed the rest of the year while they continue to work on it.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Falcons stadium roof is springing a leak

  4. Mercedes should beg out of its naming rights, since I would not want to be associated with this building.

  6. $1.5 billion dollar convertible with leaky roof….nice. When Buffalo builds it’s new stadium downtown in 2022, I can guarantee it will NOT have a retractable roof. It will be more like Lucas Oil field in Indy.

  11. eroschmidt says:
    October 31, 2017 at 9:08 am
    $1.5 billion dollar convertible with leaky roof….nice. When Buffalo builds it’s new stadium downtown in 2022, I can guarantee it will NOT have a retractable roof. It will be more like Lucas Oil field in Indy.

    Lucas Oil has a retractable roof along with the retractable windows in one end zone. They were both open the one time I saw a game there. Nice stadium though.

  14. eroschmidt says:
    October 31, 2017 at 9:08 am
    $1.5 billion dollar convertible with leaky roof….nice. When Buffalo builds it’s new stadium downtown in 2022, I can guarantee it will NOT have a retractable roof. It will be more like Lucas Oil field in Indy.
    _______________
    Lucas Oil Field has a retractable roof.
    That works.

  15. I have 3 PSLs in the stadium since I live in ATL & love football. The place is a disappointment so far.

    When Blank, McKay and their architect spoke to Council of Quality Growth in ATL before construction began, Blank lamented the glacial pace of the government’s piece. The architect said “well, it gives me more time to add new tweaks and spend more of Arthur’s money”.

    A bored architect tweaked the thing out too much. The roof was open for game one and it was great. With excellent weather outside, we’re back indoors for football. We love the $2 hot dog (great post, above) but I’d go back to paying $5 if they’d open the roof and stop selling standing room only tickets. People huddle at the top of the stairs trying to get a peek at the field and it’s crowded beyond fire code when you try to exit the game.

    Granted, I wouldn’t notice any of this if the team would play four quarters. Shoot, how about three?

  18. This stadium is a death trap. Structural steel connections are way off, and not even connected in some areas. The design deflection is about double of what the engineering allows for. The low level construction workers are a liability. Sleeping on the job was prevalent, and looked at with a blind eye. A leaky roof is the least of the problems for this place. I will be surprised if this building is standing in 20 years.

  19. “…a few leaks around various parts of the stadium, which is common.”
    ———————

    yes, i’m sure this was by design since there are zero (0) other stadiums like it experiencing the same issues. mr. blank must be thrilled.

  22. “The severe weather conditions and on-going construction led to a few leaks around various parts of the stadium, which is common”

    If your new roof is leaking, that is a problem. What a stupid statement.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!