Former Titans and Ravens wideout Derrick Mason arrested for domestic violence

Getty Images

Former Titans and Ravens wide receiver Derrick Mason was arrested Monday night, after a domestic violence incident with his girlfriend.

According to The Tennesseean, the 43-year-old Mason was charged with felony aggravated assault involving strangulation and vandalism, per the arrest affidavit.

A woman in her 40s who had been dating Mason for about a year called police, and told them Mason assaulted her, including grabbing her by the neck and punching her in the stomach. The incident apparently stemmed from her breaking up with him.

Detectives found bruising on her arm, a red mark on the side of her neck, a scratch on her hand, and a hold in the back of her door.

After a warrant was obtained, Mason surrendered to police Monday night and was released from jail on bond early this morning.

Mason played 15 years in the NFL, finishing his career with 943 catches for 12,061 yards and 66 touchdowns. He now works in Nashville as a sports talk radio host, and his station issued a statement saying he was taking today off “to deal with this matter.”