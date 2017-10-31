Giants bring back Devin Taylor

Getty Images

The Giants have bolstered their defensive line by bringing back a veteran they cut before the season.

Defensive end Devin Taylor is returning to the Giants, a league source tells PFT.

The Giants signed Taylor in free agency this offseason, but all they guaranteed him was his $40,000 signing bonus, so the decision to get rid of him was not a costly one. He will likely make a veteran minimum salary for the rest of the year.

Last year the 27-year-old Taylor started all 16 games for the Lions.