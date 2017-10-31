Hue Jackson says there’s still a role for Kenny Britt

Getty Images

Kenny Britt was a tourist last week, getting to see London without having to do much else.

But after the Browns took him overseas, gave him a uniform, and then let him stand on the sidelines and watch without playing a snap, the team insisted the free agent wide receiver had a role.

“Yeah, there’s a spot for him on this roster,” Jackson said, via Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “I’ve played Kenny for most games when he’s healthy, he’s been out there, he’s been a starter. I just thought yesterday I wanted to do something different.”

That different thing was playing Bryce Treggs, signed two weeks ago off the Eagles practice squad, for most of the game. Treggs played 52 of 59 snaps, tied for the most on the team with Ricardo Louis, but only caught one pass for 12 yards.

Jackson also said he wasn’t worried about Britt potentially becoming a negative influence in the locker room.

“Everybody is going to have some issues from time to time and obviously his are well-documented,” Jackson said. “There’s some games he hasn’t played and there’s some games where things haven’t gone as well, but hopefully those things are not bleeding over into our locker room because I would not allow that . . .

“Is there still a place for Kenny Britt? There is.”

Of course, if anyone else had a place for him, today’s the day to call, as the Browns can’t really justify having an expensive veteran on the roster, especially if they’re not going to use him.