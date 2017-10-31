Janoris Jenkins suspended by Giants for violating team rules

Getty Images

The Giants suspended Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie for a week earlier this month and now they have suspended another cornerback as well.

It’s Janoris Jenkins this time and Kim Jones of NFL Media reported that Jenkins has been suspended for violating team rules. Jones made no mention of which team rules Jenkins violated, but the Giants later made an announcement that included the reason.

Jenkins was not at practice on Monday with the Giants, who are coming off of their bye week. Coach Ben McAdoo said at the time that Jenkins was excused along with cornerback Eli Apple and running back Paul Perkins, but that all three were expected back for Wednesday’s practice. On Tuesday, McAdoo changed his story.

“At that point, neither myself nor any of the coaches had heard from Jackrabbit,” McAdoo said. “I did not speak with him directly until Tuesday morning. … As a member of this team, there are standards and we have responsibilities and obligations. When we don’t fulfill those obligations, there are consequences. As I have said before, we do not like to handle our team discipline publicly. There are times when it is unavoidable, and this is one of those times.”

Jenkins will not play this Sunday and the Giants said they’ll re-evaluate his status next week.

Jenkins has 24 tackles and an interception return for a touchdown in six games this season. He turned in an excellent first season with the Giants in 2016.