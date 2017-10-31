Jeremy Lane fails physical; Texans get third-rounder in 2018 instead

Getty Images

Cornerback Jeremy Lane failed his physical with the Texans, via John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, altering their trade with the Seahawks.

The Texans, who were supposed to get a fifth-round pick in 2018 and a second-round pick in 2019 and Lane in return for Duane Brown and a fifth-round pick in 2018, now receive a third-round pick in 2018 and a second-round pick in 2019. The Seahawks still get Brown and the fifth-rounder in 2018 as well as the return of Lane.

Lane missed two games a groin injury but returned Sunday to play six of 71 snaps in Seattle’s victory over Houston. While he was out with his injury, Lane lost his job to rookie Shaquill Griffin at right cornerback opposite Richard Sherman, with Justin Coleman playing the nickel.