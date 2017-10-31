Jerry Jones: Alfred Morris will get more carries

Getty Images

The Cowboys have had plenty of time to contemplate how their offense will line up without Ezekiel Elliott since he was suspended ahead of Week One of the regular season, but the legal machinations surrounding the suspension have kept them from having to execute their plan.

The latest machination was Monday night’s decision to deny Elliott a preliminary injunction blocking the suspension pending other courtroom wrangling. Barring another zig or zag, that leaves Elliott set to start his six-game ban this weekend.

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave some insight into how the Cowboys will fill out the backfield with Elliott out of the picture. Jones said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, that Alfred Morris will get more carries but also added that Darren McFadden and Rod Smith will have roles in the offense over the next six weeks.

Morris has 13 carries for 105 yards in five games this season while Smith has 10 carries for 69 yards. McFadden has not played at all this year.