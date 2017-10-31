Jets’ Jeremy Kerley expected to be suspended by the NFL

Getty Images

The Jets are on a three-game losing streak and now bracing to lose a key player.

Jets receiver Jeremy Kerley is expected to be suspended by the NFL, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. There’s no word on the reason for the suspension or the length of the suspension, but Kerley has told people it’s coming.

Kerley is the Jets’ No. 3 wide receiver and their primary punt returner. He signed a one-year deal with the Jets in September after he was surprisingly released by the 49ers.

The Jets got off to a surprising 3-2 start and Kerley played a key role, but his playing time has been declining of late, and on Sunday he caught just one pass and lost a fumble when he muffed a punt.