Jets waive Ed Stinson

Getty Images

The Jets needed a roster spot after trading with San Francisco for cornerback Rashard Robinson. To make room, the Jets announced they have waived defensive lineman Ed Stinson.

The Cardinals made Stinson a fifth-round pick in 2014. He had 22 tackles in three seasons in Arizona.

Arizona waived him from injured reserve Sept. 13, and he signed with the Jets on Oct. 4.

He was limited in practice this week with a neck injury.

Stinson has played in four games this season and 33 for his career.