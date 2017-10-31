Jets will sign Xavier Cooper

Getty Images

Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson has been dealing with shoulder and foot injuries for some time, but has always been well enough to be in the lineup for games on Sunday.

The Jets are playing on Thursday this week, however, and coach Todd Bowles said on Monday that it is “going to be tough” for Wilkerson to get ready to face the Bills. The Jets made a roster move on Tuesday to prepare for the possibility that Wilkerson can’t go.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Jets are going to sign defensive end Xavier Cooper to their 53-man roster. There’s no word on a corresponding move, but could have an open spot if wide receiver Jeremy Kerley‘s feelings about an impending suspension are correct.

Cooper was a Browns third-round pick in 2015 and played in 27 games for the team over the last two seasons. He moved to the 49ers on waivers in September and had seven tackles in five games before being dropped last week.