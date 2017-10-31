Jimmy Garoppolo wants to be 49ers’ franchise QB as much as they want him to be

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo smiled and posed with his No. 10 jersey Tuesday after arriving in San Francisco. He seemingly enjoyed the moment.

But the former Patriots backup, obtained in a trade by the 49ers a day earlier, wasn’t prepared to talk about the future.

“I just got off the plane like an hour ago,” Garoppolo said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “I haven’t even thought about that, to be honest.”

Garoppolo is in the final year of his rookie deal. The 49ers can sign him to a long-term deal before the start of free agency or, if that fails, they can place the franchise tag on him.

The deal was not made for this season but for the future.

“We brought him here because we want him to be the quarterback of the future,” coach Kyle Shanahan said.

With the trade deadline approaching and Garoppolo’s free agency looming, the 49ers had a decision to make. Could they afford to risk waiting until March and hope to sign him? San Francisco concluded Garoppolo was worth the second-round pick they sent to the Patriots.

“Second-round picks are very valuable in this league, especially where we are as an organization,” 49ers General Manager John Lynch said. “And, so, this is the guy we wanted. And we were willing to give what we thought was a very valuable commodity in exchange for him.

“We thought about if for about 10 minutes and said, ‘This is too good of an opportunity to not take advantage of.’ So we jumped at it.”