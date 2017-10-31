John Elway: Starting QB decision “under review”

Getty Images

Broncos coach Vance Joseph did nothing to quell suspicion that he was thinking about a quarterback change last night, when he refused to commit to Trevor Siemian hanging onto the job after a three-interception game.

Now, Joseph’s boss is also leaving the door open for someone else to start next week.

Joseph and executive John Elway appeared on KDSP AM this afternoon, and neither one of them was ready to reveal the particulars.

Via Lindsay Jones of USA Today, Elway said the decision was “under review,” and that he would not stand in the way of Joseph making a change.

Asked if he’d be comfortable with Brock Osweiler taking over, Elway replied: “If a decision is made to go that direction, I think we would be fine.”

“The last thing you want to do is make any quick decisions.” Elway said, noting that they’d be meeting later today about the call.

One guy who won’t be starting is former first-rounder Paxton Lynch. Joseph said that because he’s had such a short time practicing in his comeback from his shoulder injury, that he wasn’t a candidate, meaning it’s either stick with Siemian or go with Osweiler.

But he also didn’t make it sound too likely it would be Siemian, calling the interceptions last night “horrific decisions.”

“Those three balls he threw, he just can’t throw,” Joseph said.

With all that to work with, it’s not much of a reason to think that the Broncos are figuring out when, not if, to make the switch.