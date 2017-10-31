Judge denies NFLPA’s motion to block Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension pending appeal

Getty Images

In a ruling that will come as a surprise to no one, Judge Katherine Polk Failla already has denied the NFLPA’s request for an emergency injunction blocking Ezekiel Elliott‘s suspension pending appeal.

“For the Court to grant the NFLPA’s motion for a stay at this stage would in effect be to reverse its decision of last night,” Judge Failla said in her ruling.

The NFLPA expected the decision and now will go to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals with an emergency motion asking for an injunction pending the appeal in that court.

The NFLPA argues that Elliott will suffer “irreparable harm” if he serves a suspension another court proceeding later overturns. Failla’s decision on Monday rejected that argument without explanation.

The NFLPA and Elliott are using their remaining options to try to keep him on the field, with his NFL suspension back on for now.