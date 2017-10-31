Judge denies NFLPA’s motion to block Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension pending appeal

Posted by Charean Williams on October 31, 2017, 6:01 PM EDT
In a ruling that will come as a surprise to no one, Judge Katherine Polk Failla already has denied the NFLPA’s request for an emergency injunction blocking Ezekiel Elliott‘s suspension pending appeal.

“For the Court to grant the NFLPA’s motion for a stay at this stage would in effect be to reverse its decision of last night,” Judge Failla said in her ruling.

The NFLPA expected the decision and now will go to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals with an emergency motion asking for an injunction pending the appeal in that court.

The NFLPA argues that Elliott will suffer “irreparable harm” if he serves a suspension another court proceeding later overturns. Failla’s decision on Monday rejected that argument without explanation.

The NFLPA and Elliott are using their remaining options to try to keep him on the field, with his NFL suspension back on for now.

10 responses to “Judge denies NFLPA’s motion to block Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension pending appeal

  1. Precisely, as I noted earlier. Glad Judge Failla did that so quickly. That motion was so pugnacious and disrespectful that it didn’t even merit anything but a swift denial.

  4. How in the world can this happen when the guy wasn’t even arrested let alone convicted of anything? I’m way more offend and by kneeling for the National Anthem and totally against violence against women in any form…. but this is insane. You throw this guy under the bus for a PR move and yet players have no problem disrespecting my flag. I have a serious problem with the way the NFL tries to handle it’s image issues.

  7. We have only talked of the 2nd and 5th Circuits. Let’s not forget about the 3rd and 4th Circuit Courts of Appeals. I can only assume based on everything thus far that they exist, and that this will not be over in my lifetime

  9. He WAS arrested but OSU made the charges go away. He was arrested five times for domestic violence as a matter of fact. I live in Columbus OH and it’s pretty common knowledge around here what happened.

