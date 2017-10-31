Kiko Alonso will not be suspended for hit on Joe Flacco

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 31, 2017, 11:46 AM EDT
The NFL has decided not to suspend Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso for his hit on Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco on Thursday night.

Alonso delivered a hard hit to Flacco’s head as Flacco was sliding, knocking Flacco’s helmet off and knocking Flacco out of the game.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said today that the league has reviewed the matter and there will be no suspensions stemming from any on-field misconduct during Week Eight. There likely will be fines for Alonso and other players who were involved in a scrum after the hit.

Alonso was given a 15-yard penalty at the time, but many observers thought the league should have done more, including an ejection and/or suspension. The NFL disagreed, and a fine is all Alonso will get.

31 responses to “Kiko Alonso will not be suspended for hit on Joe Flacco

  1. I think that is fair, Flacco was trying for the first down extending the “Qb gives himself up” type of play and the two off them left their feet at the same time. Kiko’s shoulder twist was questionable but its football.

  3. huh? did you watch the game? he slid feet first, he dive, once you start to slide play is over.
    Finfan362 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:49 am
  4. I get it and I am fine with this. But I would love to hear their reasoning on this. How was Trevethan suspended for his hit on Adam’s when you clearly see that Adam’s drops his body, but nothing for this…I truly think none of these were intentional and think they are football plays, but can’t figure out the rhyme and reason the nfl show cases week in and week out.

  8. Trevethan was suspended.

    250dollarnflowner says:
    October 31, 2017 at 11:54 am
    can anyone answer why Sendejo was suspended but Alonzo, Burfict and Trevathan were not!?

  9. This was the right call. He was Penalized and will most certainly get a huge Fine, but Suspension was not warranted. I do agree with the “… why was Sendejo suspended”. The inconsistency of this League is absurd!

  11. last nite i watched the replay like 10 times.
    Joe Joe was dreaming…dunno if the hit was dirty or not but Joe´s look afterwards was priceless

  12. Flacco needed to slide earlier. By the time he decided to slide it was too late for Kiko to change course. You suspend a player for a play like this, then defensive players will start to pull back and the QB will start to push the envelope more and more. Not that it mattered in this game but in a close game it could be giving up an important first down or touchdown.

  13. Then how was the Vikings safety suspended for last weeks game? Is there any consistency at all? Either it’s a suspension for that type of hit or it isn’t. Pick one or the other and roll with it.

  15. That was a brutal hit. You don’t play football if you think he couldn’t avoid hitting Joe. He went at him, he very easily could have went over him. I mean, trajectory of the hit shows he is trying to hit a sliding QB, which is illegal. Compound that with the egregious blow to the head, and how he doesn’t sit for at least one game is beyond me. There are QB’s in the NFL that may make you think that type of hit is required so you don’t give up additional yardage, however, Joe Flacco is not that type of QB. You people are delusional. 100% avoidable. Had he been ejected after the hit, no suspension would have been necessary, but as it stands? I think the league botched this, as usual.

  17. laxcoach37 says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:02 pm
    This was the right call. He was Penalized and will most certainly get a huge Fine, but Suspension was not warranted. I do agree with the “… why was Sendejo suspended”. The inconsistency of this League is absurd!

    ***

    After the Sandejo hit, the fumble was nullified and Ravens were even given the yards. The league went to dramatics because the helmet came off. Whats interesting though, is that Wallace was pacing around the sideline looking for his helmet that the team took away from him to prevent him from playing. Flacco was noticeably concussed and taken to the locker room right away. Inconsistent for sure.

  20. dollfans saying of course their guy is blameless and purples whining, there’s a couple of surprises. Anyone paying any attention at all would have known when Suh got away with throttling Mallett that Alonso wasn’t getting suspended. Miami has a special relationship with the league office thanks to their owner being one of Goodell’s chief coat holders.

  22. Not sure a suspension was warranted but if they want to protect players a very large fine should be levied when an opponents elbow is slammed into another defenseless players head.

  26. Two sets of rules, one for Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers/Drew Brees and one for everyone else. Alonso got the same penalty that Suggs got for grazing Brady when Brady begged for the flag and got it. Nothing has changed with the NFL since they screwed Baltimore out of the expansion franchise in 1993.

  27. I don’t agree with the ruling, but more worrisome is that its not consistent with a recent suspension from another game with the Ravens. The hit on Wallace in the Vikings/Ravens game was not exactly illegal per rules (guy was a runner, not defenseless) and not only did they hold up the penalty but suspended Senjdo. They doubled down.

    In this case, a brutal hit got a penalty but no suspension. A further penalty by Suh followed up with him making contact with Ryan Mallet’s throat was right in front of the official. And Suh is a repeat offender. No extra penalty, warning, personal foul, nothing?
    Fines will not change behavior, ejections will.

    But its hard to know when there is no consistent standard. Perhaps they must be allowed to use replay to confirm? I don’t know.

    But ultimately player safety is going to suffer. The other suspension was for Marshawn Lynch. Last time I checked he did not concuss that official–if he had then it would have been ok?

  28. I really think the NFL made the wrong call here. I’ve watched that play at least 10 times. Alonso was not into his tackle when flacco began the slide and (the most egregious part in my mind) he adjusts his target in pursuit of flacco’s head during the tackle. It was clear he was going for the head on the play. He deserved at least a game. I’m a defensive fan and nothing drives me crazy like a ball carrier causing contact that results in a penalty but this was a clear case of head hunting to me.

  30. It is beyond belief that Alonzo wasn’t suspended for this hit, as he not only could have avoided contact but he led with his shoulder into Flacco’s head – flagrant violation of the rules.

    Also if this was Brady or Rodgers or Roethlisberger, there would not only be a penalty but the league would be discussing potential rule changes. Hell Rodgers was injured on a clean play in the Vikings game and there was talk about rule changes, that hit was not dirty at all, but it was Aaron Rogers and not Joe Flacco . . . and it took a contender team out of contention!

