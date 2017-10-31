Kiko Alonso will not be suspended for hit on Joe Flacco

Getty Images

The NFL has decided not to suspend Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso for his hit on Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco on Thursday night.

Alonso delivered a hard hit to Flacco’s head as Flacco was sliding, knocking Flacco’s helmet off and knocking Flacco out of the game.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said today that the league has reviewed the matter and there will be no suspensions stemming from any on-field misconduct during Week Eight. There likely will be fines for Alonso and other players who were involved in a scrum after the hit.

Alonso was given a 15-yard penalty at the time, but many observers thought the league should have done more, including an ejection and/or suspension. The NFL disagreed, and a fine is all Alonso will get.