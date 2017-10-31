Lions sign Don Barclay, waive Dan Skipper

Getty Images

The Lions signed offensive guard Don Barclay, the team announced Tuesday. They waived offensive tackle Dan Skipper in a corresponding move.

Barclay, 28, originally signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia in 2012. He played all over the line, playing in 62 games with 24 starts in five seasons.

He signed a one-year, $1 million deal to stay in Green Bay in March, but the Packers placed him on injured reserve with a ankle injury out of the preseason. They released him last week when he became healthy enough to return to the field.

Skipper originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys out of Arkansas. He did not make the team and joined the Lions’ practice squad at the end of September. They promoted him last week, and he played 10 offensive snaps and five special teams snaps in the loss to the Steelers.

The Lions also announced they released offensive tackle Storm Norton from the practice squad.