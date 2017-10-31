Marshawn Lynch scheduled to meet Raiders in Florida tonight

Getty Images

The Raiders flew to Florida after their loss to the Bills on Sunday, staying on the East Coast in preparation for this week’s game in Miami. Their star running back is expected to re-join them Tuesday night.

Marshawn Lynch, suspended for last week’s game, missed Tuesday’s walk-through at the IMG Academy in Bradenton. But the Raiders say that was the plan all along, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic, with their practice week starting in earnest Wednesday.

Center Rodney Hudson can’t wait to see the return of Lynch, calling it a “big boost.”

“He’s a veteran back who knows how to get it done,” Hudson said, via Tafur.

Lynch, who was suspended for one game for leaving the sideline and making contact with an official during the Raiders’ victory over the Chiefs on Oct. 19, has 72 carries for 266 yards and two touchdowns.