Mike Tannebaum optimistic about Dolphins, despite big loss

Getty Images

If you only listened to coach Adam Gase, you’d swear the Dolphins were winless, as he complains about his “awful” offense. And they did just lose 40-0.

But Dolphins executive Mike Tannenbaum sounds a little more hopeful, pointing to the returns of a few injured players as something that can boost them team as it heads into a stretch of three straight nationally televised games.

During an interview on WFOR, Tannenbaum pointed to the November returns of receiver DeVante Parker, guard Ted Larsen and safety T.J. McDonald. They’re hoping Parker can play Sunday after missing three games with an ankle injury. Larsen might be a week away, and McDonald’s suspension will be up in time for him to return next week when they visit the Panthers.

“I do,” Tannenbaum said when asked if he believed the team could make a run. “Because I believe in the character of our guys. I go out to practice every day. I see our staff. I see our players really engaged and involved and over 16 games, they are all going to have to contribute. . . . There are going to be three or four guys that have meaningful contributions that aren’t even on the radar yet. It’s about opportunities and which players make the most of those opportunities.

“We’re 4-3. That’s far from perfect and there are some things we wish we had different. But with that said, we still have opportunities to accomplish any goals we want this year and that’s really a tribute to Adam and the coaching staff to already have had three quarterbacks contribute.”

Of course, Tannenbaum mentioned three names among this “three or four guys,” so perhaps he’s thinking about an addition at today’s trade deadline.