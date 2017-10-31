Mike Zimmer “prepared” to activate Teddy Bridgewater

Getty Images

The Vikings are off this week, but that should be the last one for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater‘s absence from the team’s active roster.

Bridgewater’s return from the physically unable to prepare list opened a three-week window to practice with the team before a decision must be made about activating Bridgewater or shutting him down for the season. That window closes next week and Bridgewater’s work in practice has not suggested he needs to be shut down.

Coach Mike Zimmer said on Tuesday that the team is “prepared” to activate Bridgewater next week, but didn’t press too far when asked about when Bridgewater would be a consideration as the starter.

“No, I haven’t decided that yet,” Zimmer said. “We’ll continue to take it one day at a time. Just see where he is at, where the team is at, how Case [Keenum] is doing. The whole deal. Sam [Bradford], how is he doing.”

Keenum was 27-of-43 for 288 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in last Sunday’s victory over the Browns. As for Bradford, Zimmer said he is “getting better” but acknowledged that he thought Bradford had a one-week injury in Week Two so that doesn’t appear to be a sign that Bradford will actually be playing again soon.