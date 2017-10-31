NFL: Pending further court action, Ezekiel Elliott is suspended for Week Nine

Getty Images

The snip-snap, snip-snap Ezekiel Elliott litigation currently gives the league the ability to suspend the Cowboys running back, and it will.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said on a Tuesday media briefing that Elliott is suspended as of Week Nine, given the ruling from Monday night denying the motion to convert the pending temporary restraining order into a preliminary injunction.

“We’re pleased with the ruling,” Lockhart said. “As we said in advance of our argument, we thought we had a very strong argument.”

Lockhart pointed to the strength of the 24-page ruling from Judge Katherine Polk Failla, which in the league’s interpretation concludes the internal disciplinary proceedings to be fair, and which acknowledges the league’s “critical interest” in enforcing its personal conduct policy. Lockhart made specific reference to footnote 3 of the ruling, which “rejected outright” various arguments “casting aspersions on the process and the league.”

Here’s the full content of footnote 3: “The NFLPA’s submissions are replete with references to intra-league conspiracies, conflicts of interest, and inconsistent (if not false) statements on the part of certain NFL personnel. The Court has found that the bulk of these intimations of nefarious conduct are not borne out by the record.”

Reasonable minds may differ on that, but only one mind matters — that of the presiding judge.