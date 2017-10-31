No suspension for Fletcher Cox

Posted by Josh Alper on October 31, 2017, 11:56 AM EDT
Monday brought word that the league would be looking at potential discipline for Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox as a result of his block on 49ers left tackle Joe Staley during an interception return in last Sunday’s game.

If there is any disciplinary action taken, it won’t involve a suspension. NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said on a Tuesday conference call that there would not be any suspensions for on-field actions this week, which means neither Cox nor Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso will be barred from playing this week. Both players could still be fined.

While Cox and Staley clearly came together while Jalen Mills was returning an interception for a touchdown, there was no clear video of a shot from the Eagles lineman that would have made a suspension an easy call.

Staley wound up with a fractured orbital bone and spent the night in Philadelphia before flying home on Monday.

8 responses to “No suspension for Fletcher Cox

  1. That was a dirty play, surprised it was Cox though. Not that philthy players aren’t dirty (not first incident under Schwartz led defense), it’s just surprising that it came from one of the very few nationally respected philthy players.

  2. Kinda looked like they ran into eachother. Cox didnt lower his body or even bend his legs to make hard contact with staley. He was standing straight up. Just my opinion. . . .

  3. Keep your head on a swivel, they say…Apparently Joe’s head was a swivel when it ran straight into Cox’s chest.

    BTW, did you see what Cox was doing to SF’s center? Raggedy Anne comes to mind.

  4. Sportoficionado – you clearly do not watch eagles games. Not a dirty player in this defense. You’re living in the 80’s.

    You’re clearly upset that this defense has one above average player and yet all they do is shut down every offense.

    This is where you post about them not having rings…. get new material.

    “there was no clear video of a shot from the Eagles lineman that would have made a suspension an easy call.”

    evidence, schmevidence.

  6. Clearly, I did watch the play. And no I’ve never brought up the philthy has no rings argument because there is better material to utilize. And anyway, there are number of other loser franchises that have never won a ring, for instance: bills, browns, texans, falcons, titans, chargers, vikings lions, panthers, Panthers, cardinals, bengals and jaguars.

  7. Not sure why this website has it out for Cox, he wasn’t flagged for a penalty, there is no video that shows this was a dirty play, the player who is injured hasn’t been making wholly heck over the play being dirty. How could the league possibly fine Cox for a play in the flow of the game that has absolutely no evidence of being intentional or dirty? This is a big fat nothing burger!!!

