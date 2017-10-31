No suspension for Fletcher Cox

Getty Images

Monday brought word that the league would be looking at potential discipline for Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox as a result of his block on 49ers left tackle Joe Staley during an interception return in last Sunday’s game.

If there is any disciplinary action taken, it won’t involve a suspension. NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said on a Tuesday conference call that there would not be any suspensions for on-field actions this week, which means neither Cox nor Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso will be barred from playing this week. Both players could still be fined.

While Cox and Staley clearly came together while Jalen Mills was returning an interception for a touchdown, there was no clear video of a shot from the Eagles lineman that would have made a suspension an easy call.

Staley wound up with a fractured orbital bone and spent the night in Philadelphia before flying home on Monday.