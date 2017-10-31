Obi Melifonwu expected to make regular season debut for Raiders this week

Getty Images

The Raiders were down three players from their secondary for their Week Eight loss to the Bills, but they’re set to get some help for the back end of their defense this week.

Second-round safety Obi Melifonwu had arthroscopic knee surgery and has been on injured reserve since early September, but is eligible to come off the list and play against the Dolphins this week. Coach Jack Del Rio indicated that Melifonwu will be in the lineup, although not in the “big role” they originally planned.

“He’s shown that he needs some work,” Del Rio said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “When a young guy, regardless of how talented they are, misses as much [practice] time as he has, he’s going to be rusty. We’ve had a couple good weeks to work him in and get him some looks and prepare him. He’s physically ready to go. Mentally as far as game conditioning and stuff, that will have to come. It’s good to see him running around. It’ll be good when we get him back and in the full.”

Safety Karl Joseph did not play against Buffalo, leaving seventh-round pick Shalom Luani to make his first start. The Raiders were also without cornerbacks David Amerson and Gareon Conley.