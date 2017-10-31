Pete Carroll says Dion Jordan could possibly return next week for Seahawks

Getty Images

Defensive end Dion Jordan hasn’t played in a regular season NFL game since 2014. But after suspensions and injuries have sidelined him for each of the last two seasons, Jordan is nearing a possible return to the field with the Seattle Seahawks.

Jordan made it through his first practices with Seattle last week after a pair of knee surgeries this offseason landed him on the non-football injury list at the start of training camp. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was highly complimentary of Jordan’s first few days of work last week and said he things a return for next week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals is “possible.”

“Be a big week for Dion Jordan,” Carroll said on Monday. “He got to practice on Friday for the first time. This will be his first full week of practice. We will get a good evaluation. He really took it very well. He handled the work that we did and he looked good. We are excited about that. I don’t know what that means for this week as opposed to next week and all that. Short week coming up after. That would probably be possible. We are getting closer. He’s got to make progress each day this week too, but it’s a good sign.”

Jordan last played in one preseason game with the Miami Dolphins last year before knee injuries forced him to miss the entire season. His last regular season action came in December, 2014 against the New York Jets.

“We’re just so grateful that he has a chance. It’s been such a long haul to get back, it’s been two years, and he’s been great with us,” Carroll said last Friday. “He’s done everything that we have asked him to do. He’s in good shape right now. He’ll get in better shape, but he’s in good shape for practicing and he has a chance to help us. Everything looks very positive right off the bat, but let’s see what happens.”