Report: Bengals botched A.J. McCarron trade at deadline

A new version of events has surfaced blaming the Bengals for the A.J. McCarron trade that wasn’t.

Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer tweeted that the Browns sent a signed trade document to the Bengals to sign and send to the league, confirming the trade. The Bengals sent in the wrong document, one signed only by them.

The league needed both signatures to approve the trade, and the deadline passed before they got both.

An earlier report blamed the Browns for failing to get the trade into the league in time. The Bengals would have received 2018 second- and third-round picks in exchange for the backup quarterback.

Stay tuned to this one.