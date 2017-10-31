Report: Bengals, Browns “close” on A.J. McCarron trade

Posted by Josh Alper on October 31, 2017, 4:47 PM EDT
The trade deadline passed without the Browns making a deal for a quarterback, but it reportedly wasn’t for a lack of trying.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Browns were “close” to making a deal with the Bengals for A.J. McCarron, but weren’t able to get it finalized.

There’s no details about what might have been involved in the deal on the Browns’ end. Word in the offseason was that the Bengals wanted at least a second-round pick for McCarron’s services.

Browns coach Hue Jackson was the Bengals offensive coordinator during McCarron’s first two years in Cincinnati, so interest in rekindling that relationship after losing eight straight to start the year isn’t a great surprise. Jackson also reportedly had interest in adding Jimmy Garoppolo and that obviously didn’t go anywhere either as Garoppolo was dealt to the 49ers on Monday night.

McCarron is set for free agency this offseason, so the Browns may have another chance to bring him to Cleveland. It remains to be seen if he’ll be an unrestricted or restricted free agent, however. McCarron spent most of his rookie year on the non-football injury list because of a shoulder injury suffered before the Bengals drafted him and was not credited with a year of service toward unrestricted free agency.

McCarron has filed a motion to get that changed, but said in the spring that he does not anticipate a ruling until 2018.

UPDATE 5:16 p.m. ET: Schefter updated his report to say the Bengals thought the deal was done minutes before the deadline, but the Browns did not approve it with the league.

13 responses to “Report: Bengals, Browns “close” on A.J. McCarron trade

  1. Really giving Kizer a strong vote of confidence.

    The Browns are doing everything they can to screw his career up. He should have barely saw the field this year. Hue could have coached him up and unleashed him next year. But now, Kizer has no idea what the current or the future plan is. Then again, neither do the Browns….

  2. Will the Bengals bilk the Browns like they did the Raiders in the Palmer trade? Hue will overpay if this trade happens.

  6. Not sure what Cleveland is doing – they need help, but the odds seem to say that they’ll have a new head coach next year who will likely want to bring in their own QB. That said, this is the Browns, who even in good years tend to have a greater number of starting QBs than they do wins.

    From the Bengals perspective – if they weren’t trying to get Zeitler back they’re just crazy

  7. Next you’re going to write they want to send a first rounder to the Broncos to get BO back…… Pun intended….

  9. Guys like McCarron can be put in position to look good in pre-season games, but they’re not starting NFL QBs. If this rumor is true, Jimmy Haslam needs to clean house yesterday.

  10. I see the big picture now. The analytics dictated all along back in the 2016 draft to bypass a couple of future Hall of Famers to build your team of over-drafted stiffs around A.J. McCarron in 2018.

  11. Sashi Brown needs to be fired. Browns have three 2nd rounders and fell asleep at the wheel as Garropolo and Kelvin Benjamin went off the trade board for… yep 2nd rounders. Browns could have addressed huge needs at QB and WR and still kept their two 1st rounders.

    Yet they tried to get AJ McCarron for some strange reason because Hue Jackson wanted him. Hey Hue and Sashi, neither of you will be with the Browns at the end of December.

