Report: Jarvis Landry “available for right compensation”

The Dolphins traded running back Jay Ajayi to the Eagles on Tuesday and they may not be done remaking the look of their offense.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the team has also made wide receiver Jarvis Landry “available for the right compensation.” What that compensation might be is not included in the report, although the team would probably be hoping for a third-round compensatory pick if Landry leaves as a free agent in the offseason.

The possibility of Landry leaving at that point seems like a decent one as the Dolphins have shown little urgency about signing him to a new contract before he would hit the open market. Coach Adam Gase’s angry comments last week about key offensive players failing to do what’s being asked of them by the team would serve as further evidence that the team would be willing to try out life without Landry.

Landry has 50 catches for 398 yards and three touchdowns this season.

29 responses to “Report: Jarvis Landry “available for right compensation”

  4. Please no, watching him talk smack after a first down pickup late in the 4th while down 20 points is my favorite part of NE-MIA games.

  8. “bruh that is not many yards a catch i woulda thought cxutler woulda been slanging that rock better tahn rag arm tannyhill’

    English writing and comprehension class. Get one.

  9. It looks like the Dolphins are looking ahead to next season. Getting rid of the dead weight that aren’t ‘buying in’ and re-build from there with players that fit in better. Just remember not to ‘cut off your nose to spite your face’.

  10. The Dolphins need to move Landry now, otherwise they’ll have to let him leave in free agency in a few months. He’s part of the reason Miami isn’t winning, because they contracted a severe case of ‘wide receiveritis’ in the early rounds of the draft under former GM Dennis Hickey.

  15. harrisonhits2 says:

    October 31, 2017 at 10:58 am

    “bruh that is not many yards a catch i woulda thought cxutler woulda been slanging that rock better tahn rag arm tannyhill’

    English writing and comprehension class. Get one.
    ________________________________________________________________________________
    You beat me to the punch. Took me a half hour to read that. LOL.

  16. The Ajayi trade was not as surprising to me, 6 100 yard games in 18 starts, can’t catch, can’t practice due to knee issues, can’t block and Drake is the guy Gase wanted.

    Landry would be a punch in the gut for me, I love that guy. I know Carroo is Gases guy as well, but Landry (along with Wake) has been the heart of that team since he got there.

  17. Bears. If the price is a 3, trade the 3.

    First.. the Bears don’t have a 3 (Trubisky). 2nd, why would you give up a pick that high for a player you can sign for nothing in 4 months.

  19. English writing and comprehension class. Get one.
    ——-
    They probably don’t teach that in our schools anymore.

  21. “atomicwaste says:
    October 31, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Bears. If the price is a 3, trade the 3.”

    Bears don’t have a 3rd or 4th in ’18… doubt Landry is an option for them.

  22. I don’t understand what the Dolphins are doing here. You Lost your season because you lost your QB before the season even started and his replacement was a guy who had retired and was getting ready for his 2nd career. So why give away all the talent on the Team for 1 bad season?

    For NFL fans who keep wondering why certain teams are just better year in and year out, well it’s because those teams aren’t overly reactionary after a lost season.

  23. Bills have 6 picks in the first 3 rounds… I’d offer a 3rd to see if they take it.

    By the way, if gases makes a bad coaching decision, does he trade himself for not putting forth the effort ?

  24. The Ajayi trade was not as surprising to me, 6 100 yard games in 18 starts, can’t catch, can’t practice due to knee issues, can’t block and Drake is the guy Gase wanted.

    Good god, last year all we heard about is how good he was from you fans, now he wasn’t that good?
    Gase knows he’s in over his head now he’s freaking out…

  25. I don’t think the Dolphins like Jarvis Landry. I thought they wanted to get rid of him earlier. Landry has a ton of talent. The Cowboys could use a guy like him to compliment their other WRs. I’m not a big fan of overpaying for WRs, so I wouldn’t give away the house.

  28. terrytateofficelb says:
    October 31, 2017 at 10:56 am
    Chiefs have $3.5M in cap space, Landry is a $1M cap hit…. would be a nice compliment to cheetah!
    __________________________________________________
    I thought the cheetah was in New England? Oh that’s right it’s cheater, not cheetah!

