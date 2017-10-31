Report: Jarvis Landry “available for right compensation”

Getty Images

The Dolphins traded running back Jay Ajayi to the Eagles on Tuesday and they may not be done remaking the look of their offense.

Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that the team has also made wide receiver Jarvis Landry “available for the right compensation.” What that compensation might be is not included in the report, although the team would probably be hoping for a third-round compensatory pick if Landry leaves as a free agent in the offseason.

The possibility of Landry leaving at that point seems like a decent one as the Dolphins have shown little urgency about signing him to a new contract before he would hit the open market. Coach Adam Gase’s angry comments last week about key offensive players failing to do what’s being asked of them by the team would serve as further evidence that the team would be willing to try out life without Landry.

Landry has 50 catches for 398 yards and three touchdowns this season.