Report: Josh Gordon meeting with NFL Wednesday

AP

Wide receiver Josh Gordon is eligible for reinstatement after serving his latest suspension and he’s reportedly in New York for a meeting with the NFL.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Gordon’s meeting with the league will take place on Wednesday. The specifics about the meeting are not mentioned in the report. A league source told PFT early this month that Gordon had not formally applied for reinstatement.

Earlier this month, Gordon detailed his history of drug use and the people in the football world in a video made during a break in the rehab program he was in for more than two months. His rehab experience will likely be of interest to the league as they decide on any bid for reinstatement.

Gordon’s rights remain with the Browns, although they could trade them to another team before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.