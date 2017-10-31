Report: Martavis Bryant told he’s part of Steelers game plan for Week 10

Getty Images

We’ll know for sure in a few hours when the trade window closes, but it appears the Steelers are firm on their stated position to not get rid of Martavis Bryant just because he wanted them to.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, a source said that the Steelers told the wantaway wide receiver that he was part of the game plan when they return from their bye week in Week 10, which would ostensibly reinforce their intent to hang onto him.

After weeks of pouting about his role and making remarks on social media and later to a reporter, Bryant was inactive Sunday night against the Lions.

And in his absence, rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had a breakout game, with seven catches for 193 yards, including a 97-yard touchdown.

That had to have gotten’s Bryant’s attention, but the reality is the Steelers have two primary playmakers who have to get the ball regularly (Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown), meaning the rest of the guys on offense are going to be fighting over the scraps each week.