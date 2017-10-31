Report: Martavis Bryant told he’s part of Steelers game plan for Week 10

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 31, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT
We’ll know for sure in a few hours when the trade window closes, but it appears the Steelers are firm on their stated position to not get rid of Martavis Bryant just because he wanted them to.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, a source said that the Steelers told the wantaway wide receiver that he was part of the game plan when they return from their bye week in Week 10, which would ostensibly reinforce their intent to hang onto him.

After weeks of pouting about his role and making remarks on social media and later to a reporter, Bryant was inactive Sunday night against the Lions.

And in his absence, rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had a breakout game, with seven catches for 193 yards, including a 97-yard touchdown.

That had to have gotten’s Bryant’s attention, but the reality is the Steelers have two primary playmakers who have to get the ball regularly (Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown), meaning the rest of the guys on offense are going to be fighting over the scraps each week.

12 responses to “Report: Martavis Bryant told he’s part of Steelers game plan for Week 10

  1. Bryant wants out of town, they should obliged him with a trade today. Jimmie G needs someone to throw to in Frisco. Alex Smith needs another target in KC. Denver could use him too but first they need someone that can throw to the WR and not to the DB.

  2. “Martavis Bryant told he’s part of Steelers game plan for Week 10″… like maybe the guy who squirts Gatorade during the time out. Or the guy who hands the ball back to Ben during warmup throws.

  3. Isn’t being on the practice squad running the other teams,routes part of the,”game plan”?

  6. Alex Smith needs another target in KC.
    ——–
    I can’t see the current AFC #1 seed trading with the current AFC #2 seed. SF…yeah I could see that.

  8. Martavis Bryant is going nowhere except lining up opposite of Antonio Brown. Maybe this breakout game by JUJU has gotten his attention to keep his trap shut and play ball.

  12. jjackwagon says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:19 pm
    Bryant wants out of town, they should obliged him with a trade today.

    ******************************************************************

    Why, so they could get a 6th or 7th round draft pick in return? Sounds awesome.

    After AB and JJSS, there’s a steep drop in WR talent on the team if you exclude Bryant. Barring some team willing to offer something stupid in return, there’s no reason to move him.

