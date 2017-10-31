Report: No surgery for Chris Hogan

Posted by Josh Alper on October 31, 2017, 1:41 PM EDT
Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan hurt his shoulder in last Sunday’s victory over the Chargers and went for an MRI on Monday to check out the damage.

The results reportedly brought good news. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hogan will not need to have surgery to repair any injury.

Rapoport adds that Hogan will be re-evaluated after the bye, which suggests he may not miss any game action. The Patriots won’t be releasing an injury report until a week from Wednesday so it should be some time before further clues to Hogan’s status.

Anything that keeps Hogan in the lineup will be good news for the Patriots, who already have two wideouts on injured reserve. Hogan has 33 catches for 438 yards and is tied with Rob Gronkowski for the team lead with five touchdown catches.

3 responses to “Report: No surgery for Chris Hogan

  1. And by hurt his shoulder, we mean was intentionally speared in the side, helmet first, by some Chargers doofus who also almost broke his own neck. The Chargers are like one of the street gangs in Beat It — vaguely threatening but always done in by their tendency to dance around when it really matters.

  2. weepingjebus says:
    October 31, 2017 at 1:56 pm
    And by hurt his shoulder, we mean was intentionally speared in the side, helmet first, by some Chargers doofus who also almost broke his own neck. The Chargers are like one of the street gangs in Beat It — vaguely threatening but always done in by their tendency to dance around when it really matters.
    ——————
    Wow even the Pats fans are soft.

