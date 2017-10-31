Report: No surgery for Chris Hogan

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan hurt his shoulder in last Sunday’s victory over the Chargers and went for an MRI on Monday to check out the damage.

The results reportedly brought good news. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hogan will not need to have surgery to repair any injury.

Rapoport adds that Hogan will be re-evaluated after the bye, which suggests he may not miss any game action. The Patriots won’t be releasing an injury report until a week from Wednesday so it should be some time before further clues to Hogan’s status.

Anything that keeps Hogan in the lineup will be good news for the Patriots, who already have two wideouts on injured reserve. Hogan has 33 catches for 438 yards and is tied with Rob Gronkowski for the team lead with five touchdown catches.