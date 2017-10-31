Report: Seahawks restructure Russell Wilson’s deal for Duane Brown cap space

Posted by Josh Alper on October 31, 2017, 10:31 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Seahawks wanted left tackle Duane Brown to improve their ability to protect quarterback Russell Wilson and Wilson reportedly did his part to make sure the deal sending Brown from Houston to Seattle could come to fruition.

Brown’s contract calls for him to make a little less than $5 million over the rest of the season, which meant that the Seahawks needed to do some work to create cap space even after sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans in the deal.

Andrew Brandt of TheMMQB.com reports that they did that by restructuring Wilson’s contract. Per Brandt, Wilson converted $6.26 million of his salary to a signing bonus that allows them to spread the cap hit out over the remaining years of the deal. That opened up $4.1 million of room.

Brown is signed through next season, but held out until last week in hopes of getting a new contract. That didn’t happen in Houston, but Seattle General Manager John Schneider indicated the team is interested in extending Brown’s contract so he’s in Seattle for “several more years.”

7 responses to “Report: Seahawks restructure Russell Wilson’s deal for Duane Brown cap space

  2. Shows you these QB’s are far too interdependent to be paid so much more than the other top players on the team. When will the NFL get this right. They are obviously paying then contract salary the team cannot afford. And Russell is not even in the cap space of the current QB’s coming up for deals who have never won anything. And Wilson has so what does that say about the others?

  3. Be interested to see what his new contract looks like. He lost 5mil over the worst holdout ever and I don’t see how he ever makes that up….

  6. @theweedsthruthetrees Wilson only gained in this deal. First he took $6.23 million of salary (ie money paid out by week) and got it all up front. Thus this money became guaranteed (no fines can hit this money ect). There was no sacrifice involved.

  7. I mentioned something about the salary cap ramifications yesterday and some delusional Seahawk fan said they were fine with the salary cap. If they are fine then why do they have to do stuff like this? That may work for this year but next year’s cap is going to be tight for them too unless it goes up quite a bit. Wilson converting his salary to a bonus may save them money this year but that means it will count an additional $2M in 2018 and 2019. That doesn’t solve to problem that Brown wants more money. Where do they get that? Wilson’s cap hit jumps to $21M next year (from $18M). Bobby Wagner’s cap hit jumps to $13.6M (from $7.6M). Doug Baldwin jumps from $4.4M to $11.9M next year. Kam Chancellor jumps from $6.6M to $9.8M.

    They’ll probably be asking these guys to convert salary to bonus next year but that only kicks the can down the road…unless they cut them but then they have all that dead money that hits the cap. Say what you want, they are going to have some challenges with the cap next year.

