Report: Seahawks restructure Russell Wilson’s deal for Duane Brown cap space

The Seahawks wanted left tackle Duane Brown to improve their ability to protect quarterback Russell Wilson and Wilson reportedly did his part to make sure the deal sending Brown from Houston to Seattle could come to fruition.

Brown’s contract calls for him to make a little less than $5 million over the rest of the season, which meant that the Seahawks needed to do some work to create cap space even after sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to the Texans in the deal.

Andrew Brandt of TheMMQB.com reports that they did that by restructuring Wilson’s contract. Per Brandt, Wilson converted $6.26 million of his salary to a signing bonus that allows them to spread the cap hit out over the remaining years of the deal. That opened up $4.1 million of room.

Brown is signed through next season, but held out until last week in hopes of getting a new contract. That didn’t happen in Houston, but Seattle General Manager John Schneider indicated the team is interested in extending Brown’s contract so he’s in Seattle for “several more years.”