Reports: Texans sign Angelo Blackson off Patriots practice squad

Getty Images

With an open roster spot available after trading Duane Brown to the Seattle Seahawks, the Houston Texans have made an addition to their defensive line.

According to multiple reports, the Texans signed defensive tackle Angelo Blackson off the New England Patriots practice squad on Tuesday.

Houston lost defensive end Christian Covington for the rest of the season after he tore his biceps in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks. He was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Blackson appeared in 29 games with one start for the Tennessee Titans over the last two seasons. He has 24 tackles with 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a pass defended.

The roster spot vacated by Brown was supposed to be filled by Seattle cornerback Jeremy Lane, but Lane failed his physical with the Texans on Tuesday forcing an alteration to the trade.