Shanahan apparently has seen enough of C.J. Beathard

Posted by Mike Florio on October 31, 2017, 9:37 AM EDT
Here’s another obvious conclusion that flows from Monday night’s stunning trade of Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers: Not only are the 49ers done with quarterback Brian Hoyer completely, but they’re also done with C.J. Beathard as a potential quarterback of the future.

Beathard, a third-round pick in 2017, started only two games for the 49ers. But that apparently was enough to get Shanahan to conclude that the rookie from Iowa won’t be better than a largely unproven career backup, who got injured during what was supposed to be a four-game audition for a starting job elsewhere in 2016, during Tom Brady‘s suspension.

And that leads to a question that surely will be answered, sooner than later. Who made the first move?

Did the Patriots see an opportunity to move Garropolo and get, indirectly, former Patriots backup Brian Hoyer to serve as Tom Brady’s understudy? Or did the 49ers, in a fit of frustration and an overwhelming sense of helplessness and futility, target Garoppolo as achieving a small victory in a season full of losses?

Either way, the move means not only that the 49ers aren’t sold on Beathard as a potential franchise quarterback but also that they didn’t believe any of the top quarterbacks in the 2018 draft will be the answer.

Before slamming the door entirely on that possibility, remember this: The 49ers also could decide that Garoppolo isn’t the guy, letting him walk away and getting credit for his departure in the compensatory draft-pick formula as of 2019. If they’d get a third-rounder for Garoppolo leaving in free agency, that would offset the 2018 second-rounder that have given up for him in order to get what could turn out to be a half-season rental and an exclusive opportunity to evaluate a potential franchise quarterback.

  1. The jury is still out on whether shanahan & lynch are the right choices to lead this team back to winning as well.

  3. Drafting Beathard was strange in itself. He was mediocre at Iowa and honestly should have only been picked up as undrafted free agent. He never showed any qualities that would insist he could be a starting quarterback.

    The jury is still out on whether shanahan & lynch are the right choices to lead this team back to winning as well.
    “The Jury is Out?” They’re 0-8. That’s worse than last year.

  5. Except their 2nd round pick will be close to a 1st rounder, based on their terrible record, and a 3rd round compensatory pick will be close to the 4th round, so….

  6. Iowa pads their schedule almost every year in order to get blown out in a bowl game against solid opponents. This year they actually have a harder schedule, and they may not get a bowl game. Beathard was clearly drafted way too high. Like 4 rounds too high.

