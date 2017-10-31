Texans: Clowney wasn’t taking shot at McNair by dressing as a prison inmate

Posted by Josh Alper on October 31, 2017, 2:47 PM EDT
Texans players held a Halloween party on Monday night in Houston and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney seemed to be making a timely statement with his choice of costume.

In a video posted by TMZ, Clowney can be seen wearing the orange jumpsuit often worn by those spending time in prison. There aren’t too many people who would see that and not think of Texans owner Bob McNair’s recent comments about “inmates running the prison.” Many of those same people would probably tie Clowney’s choice to the negative reaction of Texans players to those comments.

There were enough of them that the Texans and Clowney offered a response. They told the Houston Chronicle that there “was no hidden meaning behind his Halloween costume. He was not taking a ‘shot’ at anyone. It was just that — a costume at a Halloween party.”

In a statement apologizing to the team’s players “for how this has impacted them,” McNair said that the comment was directed at league employees and not players. As of now, there haven’t been any reports of prison-related costumes worn by NFL employees at Halloween parties this year.

