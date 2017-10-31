Todd Bowles: Offensive game plan was fine

Getty Images

After Sunday’s 25-20 loss to the Falcons, Jets running back Matt Forte said he was surprised the Jets didn’t run the ball more often after taking an early lead on day when rain and wind were constantly lashing the field.

Forte’s comments were brought up for discussion when head coach Todd Bowles met with the media on Monday. Bowles has perfected keeping an even keel during his two-plus years with the Jets and his reaction to Forte was no exception.

Bowles said offensive coordinator John Morton’s “game plan was fine” and said it was a “waste of time to even talk about it” when asked if he’s OK with Forte making the comments.

“It’s just frustration after the ballgame,” Bowles said in comments distributed by the team. “We got down late. We had to throw the ball. But we ran the ball, and we’ll continue to run the ball.”

Bowles said there was “no need” to talk to Forte because the two men have a “good understanding,” although Forte indicated on Monday that he’d spoken to both Bowles and Morton since his original comments. He said Morton is “open-minded” and that the conversation didn’t linger on the Falcons game.

“We really didn’t spend too much time on it,” Forte said, via the New York Post. “We just talked about some ways to help us win football games, and moving on to Buffalo.”

Finding a way to win against Buffalo on Thursday would be a very positive development for the Jets after three straight losses have erased most of the good feelings that existed when the team was 3-2.