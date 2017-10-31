Trevor Siemian: Our defense and offensive line played well enough to win

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian acknowledged after Monday night’s loss to the Chiefs that he was the problem.

Siemian, who threw three interceptions and had some ugly passes that simply didn’t look like the work of an NFL quarterback, said the defense and offensive line were good enough and he wasn’t.

“This week the defense played well enough to win,” Siemian said. “The offensive line played well enough to win. Just the mistakes — you hate beating yourself. For me, that’s the frustrating part. . . . [I had] a couple bad decisions. [It’s] tough to win, tough to beat good teams when you turn it over.”

It is unclear whether Siemian will keep the job or whether he could be benched for either of the backups, Brock Osweiler or Paxton Lynch. But at some point, the Broncos have to get better on offense. And Siemian looks like he’s getting worse.