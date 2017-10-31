Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Said Bills DT Kyle Williams, “We can do it without any of us. That’s the great thing about any of us. We’re a team, you know? If I go down, somebody steps up, we win a football game. We have a safety go down, a guy steps up … we win a football game. So, next guy up.”

A look at how Dolphins T Laremy Tunsil has played this season.

Another backup to Patriots QB Tom Brady has moved on.

Handing out some midseason awards for the Jets.

Ravens WR Chris Moore has a knack for recovering fumbles for touchdowns.

Assigning blame for the play of the Bengals offensive line.

Should the Browns make a bid for Colts WR T.Y. Hilton?

The Steelers defense has been building confidence over the first half of the season.

Texans CB Kevin Johnson felt he knocked some rust off on Sunday.

Will the Colts make a trade on Tuesday?

C Brandon Linder was back at practice for the Jaguars.

Assessing the way the Titans rookies have played thus far.

G.M. John Elway shouldn’t escape blame for what’s gone wrong for the Broncos this year.’

LB Derrick Johnson and others on the Chiefs defense came up big on Monday night.

Coach Anthony Lynn wants his team to recharge physically and mentally during the bye week.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio is on a mojo hunt.

The Cowboys did a lot of holding on Sunday.

Giants CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie hopes he’s staying put through the trade deadline.

The Eagles need to shore up their pass protection.

Redskins QB Kirk Cousins liked getting a shout-out during the World Series.

The Bears couldn’t make the Saints pay for blitzing.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell had no interest in discussing a possible Eric Ebron trade.

QB Brett Hundley‘s chances of success are tied to the Packers offensive line.

Vikings RB Jerick McKinnon has developed into a strong receiver.

Dropped passes on Sunday bothered Falcons coach Dan Quinn.

Will Kaelin Clay be the Panthers’ full-time punt returner?

The Saints aren’t giving WR Willie Snead much playing time.

DT Chris Baker holds out hope of a big turnaround for the Buccaneers.

The Cardinals made an addition at linebacker.

The Rams took a look at RB Lance Dunbar.

Injuries piled up for the 49ers on Sunday.

The Seahawks made a move to upgrade their offensive line.