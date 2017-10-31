Vance Joseph doesn’t commit to Trevor Siemian

Getty Images

When Broncos coach Vance Joseph named Trevor Siemian the team’s starting quarterback, Joseph said it was a decision that would last for the season. With the season inching toward being lost, Joseph could be changing his mind.

Asked after the 29-19 loss to the Chiefs whether Joseph had given or will give any consideration to making a change at the position, Joseph didn’t rule it out.

“Well I am going to watch the film tomorrow,” Joseph told reporters. “Obviously like most coaches would do and see but tonight, our defense played winning football in my opinion. Our offensive line blocked. We ran the ball for 177 [yards] and the pass throw was better, but it all falls back to turning the ball over five times. That’s insane. You can’t win turning the ball over five times. Guys work too hard along with coaches and players to have a big game and give it away five times. It is mind boggling.”

Three of the turnovers came from Siemian, who threw three interceptions.For the year, he has 10 interceptions and two lost fumbles. That’s 12 turnovers in seven games.

“I am not sure,” Joseph said regarding a possible change, “but losing three games in a row and having five turnovers tonight, anything is possible.”

Monday night was bad enough to prompt a question as to whether Joseph considered benching Siemian for, gulp, Brock Osweiler.

“Well, at halftime we are in the game still,” Joseph said. “You know, he is our starting quarterback. Late in the third quarter, it is 20-13, so we are back in the football game. So to go back with our quarterback in my opinion was the right decision. Obviously, it did not end well, but we were in the game even with three or four turnovers, we are in the football game. I stay with Trevor because he is our guy. I mean, he has worked all week so that was my decision to stay with him.”

That decision to stay with him may not stay in place moving forward. Paxton Lynch, a 2016 first-round pick for whom they traded up, has recovered from a shoulder injury. With a short-week trip to Philly and a visit from the Patriots looming, that 3-1 record that became 3-4 could be on its way to 3-6. And with G.M. John Elway unafraid to make dramatic changes, Joseph could be the one in danger of being out the door, if he sticks with Siemian much longer.