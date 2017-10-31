Washington adds defensive end Arthur Jones

Getty Images

The Washington Redskins are adding veteran defensive end Arthur Jones to their roster.

Jones posted a photo to his instagram account Tuesday morning showing his signing with Washington.

The Redskins have not announced the deal, which requires a corresponding move to free up a roster spot. Jones will provide some additional depth to a Washington defensive line that is missing Jonathan Allen and Matt Ioannidis to injuries.

Jones hasn’t been a roster this season since being released by the Indianapolis Colts in March. He spent three seasons with the Colts after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. The former fifth-round pick appeared in eight games with the Colts last season, recording 30 tackles.

Jones has appeared in 63 career games with the Colts and Ravens, recording 173 tackles with 10 sacks and two forced fumbles.