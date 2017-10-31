Week Eight power rankings

Posted by Mike Florio on October 31, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT
Getty Images

1. Eagles (7-1; No. 1): If the Dolphins were trying to send a message to Jay Ajayi by trading him to the best team in football, he’s probably not upset about receiving it.

2. Patriots (6-2; No. 2): “The Patriots might choose Jimmy Garoppolo over Tom Brady.”

3. Steelers (6-2; No. 3): Today, JuJu Smith-Schuster supplants Martavis Bryant. Eventually, he’ll supplant Antonio Brown.

4. Chiefs (6-2; No. 4): If the Denver offense wasn’t so bad, the Kansas City offense wouldn’t have been nearly good enough to deliver a win on Monday night.

5. Seahawks (5-2; No. 5): It’s nice to see the Seahawks finally admit that it’s important to have good offensive linemen.

6. Vikings (6-2; No. 6): Isn’t the team hosting the Super Bowl supposed to be jinxed?

7. Bills (5-2; No. 8): They can make it to the playoffs, but can they win once they get there?

8. Rams (5-2; No. 7): The arrival of Duane Brown in Seattle will make it even harder for the Rams to topple Seattle.

9. Saints (5-2; No. 10): When are we going to not be surprised by what the Saints are doing?

10. Panthers (5-3; No. 12): Cam Newton says he doesn’t want to be Debbie Downer, but he reserves the right to periodically be Petey McPoutenpout.

11. Falcons (4-3; No. 14): It rained so hard on the Falcons in New Jersey on Sunday that their stadium is leaking.

12. Texans (3-4; No. 11): Few losses in recent years have been more encouraging for a franchise than Houston’s loss in Seattle.

13. Washington (3-4; No. 13): They lost on Sunday, but they won on Monday when Kirk Cousins lost a major potential suitor for 2018.

14. Titans (4-3; No. 15): They’ll need to perform better than they did in Cleveland, if they hope to keep pace in the AFC South.

15. Jaguars (4-3; No. 17): Hopefully the bye week broke the good-week-bad-week streak.

16. Cowboys (4-3; No. 18): The Ezekiel Elliott suspension could keep the Cowboys out of the playoffs, and get the Commissioner out of a job.

17. Ravens (4-4; No. 27): Given how well they perform against the Patriots and Dolphins, the Ravens should petition for relocation to the AFC East.

18. Dolphins (4-3; No. 9): That the Dolphins are 4-3 despite a pair of shutouts in which they gave up 60 total points is the best evidence for a league that will continue to be completely unpredictable for the rest of the year, and hopefully beyond.

19. Lions (3-4; No. 16): The highest-paid quarterback can’t buy touchdowns without a running game.

20. Chargers (3-5; No. 19): Dan Orlovsky feels bad for Travis Benjamin.

21. Raiders (3-5; No. 20): A season-saving win followed by a season-jeopardizing win is no way to go through the middle portion of a season.

22. Packers (4-3; No. 22): It’s good that they used the bye week to bolster the roster through trades and free-agency signings. Wait, this is the Packers we’re talking about.

23. Bengals (3-4; No. 25): Being just good enough to beat the Colts at home isn’t nearly good enough to avoid major changes after the season.

24. Broncos (3-4; No. 21): Maybe John Elway should just play quarterback.

25. Bears (3-5; No. 23): They were dressed like the Super Bowl XX Bears, and they were playing in the same stadium. But that wasn’t Tony Eason and the ’85 Patriots on the other side of the line.

26. Jets (3-5; No. 24): “Hey, why didn’t we get a chance to give up way too much to get Jimmy Garoppolo?”

27. Buccaneers (2-5; No. 26): They’ve never signed a quarterback they drafted to a second contract. Why do I suddenly have a feeling this will continue?

28. Colts (2-6; No. 28): Suck for Luck. Suck with Luck. Suck without Luck. Just plain suck.

29. Cardinals (3-4; No. 29): The good news is they won’t have to face Jimmy Garoppolo this week. The better news is they’re playing the 49ers.

30. Giants (1-6; No. 30): It sounds like coach Ben McAdoo and G.M. Jerry Reese used the bye week to cycle through the various stages of grief and arrive at acceptance.

31. 49ers (0-8; No. 31): “Jimmy’s new in town. Jimmy doesn’t see as many people in the stands as Jimmy used to.”

32. Browns (0-8; No. 32): The jersey with all the names of the failed quarterbacks who have played for the franchise can now be supplemented with a jersey displaying the names of all the franchise quarterbacks they’ve failed to acquire.

Permalink 33 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

33 responses to “Week Eight power rankings

  1. All I know is if the Redskins had a Quarterback with more guts they would be #1 on this list. Kirk Cousins is not good enough for this franchise and quite frankly, a loser. Year 6 and he still is scared of the big time moments meanwhile you have Watson doing his thing as a rookie. We are not a yolkel middle of nowhere town like Philadelphia, Jacksonville or Minnesota who is happy just being atop these lists in October but we all just know will do nothing in the playoffs like always, no matter what moves they make because they are just losing franchise and will never change. We are the Washington Redskins, we win Superbowls in this town. We breed winners. Kirk Cousins is not a winner and does not deserve to be the highest paid QB in football. I do not endorse him going foward.

  6. Cowboys too low. Nothing to show the other backs can’t be effective. And Prescott has shown to produce TD’s when the run game is less effective. Prior to last week, he was on a roll with 3+ TD’s/game.

  12. I’ll give you credit. When you think a team is good, you don’t give up on them until the very end. You finally gave up on the packers. Pretty soon you’ll realize this isn’t the Seahawks team from a few years ago.

  17. 22. Packers (4-3; No. 22): It’s good that they used the bye week to bolster the roster through trades and free-agency signings. Wait, this is the Packers we’re talking about.

    ——————————————————————————

    So who exactly are they supposed to be trading for or signing that will replace the production of a HOF QB?

    Its absolutely amazing that Florio is employed.

  19. The Eagles are flying high. A well balanced team just got better. I find it HILARIOUS listening to whiners like Logical referring to past glories in a crappy DC dysfunctional town. Philly is it. Better on every way. Especially on Sunday.

  22. logicalvoicesays says:
    October 31, 2017 at 12:27 pm
    We are not a yolkel middle of nowhere town like Philadelphia, Jacksonville or Minnesota who is happy just being atop these lists in October but we all just know will do nothing in the playoffs like always, no matter what moves they make because they are just losing franchise and will never change. We are the Washington Redskins, we win Superbowls in this town. We breed winners. Kirk Cousins is not a winner and does not deserve to be the highest paid QB in football. I do not endorse him going foward.
    —————–

    1). Minnesota isn’t a town
    2). Philadelphia in the middle of nowhere?…
    3). Your team hasn’t won the Super Bowl in 25 years, you will be back at the bottom searching for a new QB next year when Kirk Cousins leaves. Be careful what you wish for.

  23. 6. Vikings (6-2; No. 6): Isn’t the team hosting the Super Bowl supposed to be jinxed?

    Hopefully, with everything that took place last year it took care of all the jinxes for last year AND this year.

  25. “We are the Washington Redskins, we win Superbowls in this town.”

    No, you’re bottom feeders who haven’t sniffed a Super Bowl in a long long time. Always hilarious to see you post your insane rants.

  27. I must say, it’s nice to the Bills and the Rams in the top 10. I would have figured they would be bottom 5 teams before this season started. I also think the Saints are out performing expectations. In terms of Underachievers, the Giants and Bucs would get my vote.

  28. This is the closest to correct I’ve ever seen the PFT Power Rankings. I’d bump the Jags up to 12 and leave the rest as-is. Good job!

  30. Google “inferiority complex” and notice the Viking logo that pops up. That team and their pathetic fan base are riding high now but watch out for that inevitable swoon to begin in less than two short weeks. SKOLOLOLOL!

  31. I’m not convinced that the Eagles can beat the Patriots, Chiefs (because they’ve already lost to them), or Steelers.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!