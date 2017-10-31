Will Patriots trade up for next quarterback?

October 31, 2017
Now that the Patriots have added a second-round pick in 2018 and also opened a gaping hole on the roster for a new developmental quarterback, they’ll need to once again use a draft pick on a quarterback — something they’ve done eight times during Tom Brady‘s stint as the starter.

Given the meticulous nature of Patriots coach Bill Belichick, chances are that he already has scoured over the quarterback class of 2018 and spotted the guy that he wants.

So here’s the question, given that other teams have had no recent qualms about moving up for quarterbacks. Would the Patriots package current and future picks in an effort to move up to get the guy who could be their next quarterback?

Appearing on Tuesday’s PFT Live, Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston said that won’t happen, because the Patriots have too many holes on the roster than need to be filled. Still, the one thing to expect when it comes to the Patriots always is the unexpected, and it shouldn’t surprise anyone if the Patriots make a move to get the guy they want.

It also shouldn’t be a surprise if they finally use a first-round pick on a quarterback, especially given the option year. If the Pats again spend a second-rounder on another quarterback, they’ll have him for only four years. If they invest a first-rounder, they’ll have him for up to five years.

Given the way Tom Brady is playing at 40, it could make plenty of sense to ensure that the next guy is around as long as possible.

