49ers place Jimmie Ward on IR, sign Bryce Harris

Getty Images

The 49ers made several roster moves Wednesday, including officially placing defensive back Jimmie Ward on injured reserve. Ward, who played in seven games with 32 tackles and a fumble recovery, broke his forearm Sunday.

San Francisco also signed offensive lineman Bryce Harris and promoted cornerback Greg Mabin from the practice squad.

Harris entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Falcons in 2012. He spent part of his rookie season on Atlanta’s practice squad before the Saints signed him to their active roster.

He appeared in 34 games, with four starts, for the Saints from 2012-14. He spent time with the Falcons, Jaguars and Dolphins the past two seasons before re-joining the Saints in May. Harris appeared in two games for the Saints this season.

The Lions signed Harris on Oct. 19, a day after the Saints cut him, but Detroit released him last week.

The 49ers signed Mabin to their practice squad Oct. 18 after he spent time with the Bucs and the Bills. He made his NFL debut in Week 5 in the Bills’ game against the Bengals. Buffalo waived him Oct. 16.

San Francisco also announced it has signed defensive back Tyvis Powell to the practice squad.