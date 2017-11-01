A.J. McCarron: It feels good to be wanted

AP

There were a handful of trades that got completed before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline, but there was also one that didn’t get done.

The Bengals and Browns agreed to a trade that would send quarterback A.J. McCarron to Cleveland and the Bengals let the league know shortly before the 4 p.m. ET deadline, but the Browns didn’t and the league wouldn’t let the trade go through once they got around to it.

McCarron had heard from his agent that a deal was happening before getting word of the complication that left him in Cincinnati. McCarron shared his reaction to the rollercoaster when he met with the media on Wednesday and said he was thankful to Bengals owner Mike Brown for being willing to send him somewhere he would play.

“I’m not angry. I’m not upset. It feels good to be wanted,” McCarron said, via the team’s website. “Today I’m going to thank Mr. Brown personally. I admire that he was going to give me an opportunity to go start and play somewhere. I really appreciate that of him. He’s been an unbelievable owner in my experience here.”

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said he was “relieved” that the Browns failed to get the paperwork done because Andy Dalton‘s backup is a “valuable member” of the team. The second- and third-round picks that the Bengals were set to receive are valuable as well, but they remain in Cleveland for the time being.