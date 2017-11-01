Adam Gase: “Hard for me to say” what will happen with Jarvis Landry

Getty Images

A report on Tuesday morning indicated that the Dolphins were open to trading wide receiver Jarvis Landry, but the day came and went with running back Jay Ajayi as the only member of the offense to find a new home.

It’s not the first time that the prospect of trading Landry has been raised around Miami and the lack of an agreement on a contract extension that would guarantee his stay beyond this season have led to questions about the team’s plans for Landry in the long term. Coach Adam Gase heard some of them on Wednesday and said that the team considers Landry a part of what they want at receiver, but that doesn’t mean Landry will be in Miami past this season.

“We have a vision for what we want that wide receiver room to look like and we expect him to be a huge part of that,” Gase said, via the Palm Beach Post. “And however it works out down the road, that’s hard for me to say. Because, you know, I don’t negotiate the contracts. So I’ll blame [executive vice president] Mike [Tannenbaum] on that one. So I like that group. I like that group a lot. We have a lot of talent. We have guys who are trying to do it right. And fight through the entire game. We see some moments where things look really good. And we have to just find ways to improve and we have to keep being on the details and make sure we’re accountable to each other.”

The desire to have a receiver like Landry on hand is easy to understand. He’s about to set a new record for the most catches through the first four years of an NFL career and his 50 catches are twice as many as anyone else on the team. That hasn’t been enough to get a deal done, which leaves a multitude of options open for Landry’s future.