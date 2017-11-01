Ben McAdoo: Player suspensions are “isolated incidents”

Getty Images

The Giants suspended a cornerback for the second time this season on Tuesday when they announced that Janoris Jenkins will be off the active roster indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

That came a couple of weeks after the team suspended Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie for similar reasons and coach Ben McAdoo said on Wednesday that it was not something he expected to be doing this season. McAdoo also said, via Tom Rock of Newsday, that they were “isolated incidents” and that suggestions that they are a sign of things going off the rails are a case of things getting “blown out of proportion” in a losing season.

McAdoo also addressed why he lied about Jenkins’ absence from Monday’s practice having been excused before admitting on Tuesday that he’d never spoken to Jenkins. He said that he wanted to “err on the high side of trusting the player,” which didn’t work out for him when Jenkins failed to alert the team to his late return from the bye week.

Jenkins will not play against the Rams this week and the team is expected to revisit his status early next week.